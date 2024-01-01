REAL SERVER TRAINING

FOR SERVERS BY SERVERS

Most restaurants don’t provide much training, and most servers never thrive. Our attitude is this: better training leads to better performance. With better performance comes better money and a less-often considered benefit: a better time. That’s important.

​It doesn’t matter if you’re only doing this job on the weekend until you finish school, you should have a reasonably good time doing it. At the very least, not a miserable one, because this job really is miserable if you suck at it, and it can be pretty fun if you’re good at it.

​This is for servers by servers and designed to set you up for success to do a better job. Not for your boss or manager, not for your guest, but for you: the server.

Enjoy!