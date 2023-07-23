For Servers By Servers

Free, in-depth training that will develop any less-experienced server’s competence.

Steps of Service If you'd like to go through our complete program in order, Start Here

After-meal check-in This is how to approach your guests after they're finished with their entrees. Full Story

Pre-busing your tables Not only is this better service that your guests want, but it'll help you turn tables more efficiently Full Story

How to increase sales After serving entrees, this is how you're going to increase your tab Full Story

Checking in with guests This is an efficient, seamless way to check in with guests after serving entrees Full Story

How to serve entrees This is the general approach and some things to keep in mind when serving entrees Full Story

How to carry three plates This is a surprisingly useful skill in real life and makes your life a lot easier in restaurants Full Story

Selling drinks How to sell more without being salesy Full Story

Entree Orders This is how to efficiently collect decisions and prepare your table for seamless dining Full Story